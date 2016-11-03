  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 12, 2019
This week’s theme
People who have had multiple words coined after them

This week’s words
Socratic method
Midas touch
philippic
philippic
A bust of Philip II, a 1st-century Roman copy of a Greek original
Photo: Fotogeniss/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

philippic

PRONUNCIATION:
(fi-LIP-ik)

MEANING:
noun: A bitter condemnation, usually in a speech.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek philippikos, the name given to orator Demosthenes’s speeches urging Athenians to rise up against Philip II of Macedon. Earliest documented use: 1550.

USAGE:
“It was from the front that he sent a letter -- a philippic, really -- home to his wife, Margaret, that is more than a raging description of his feelings.”
Michael Prodger; Old Gods, New Monsters; New Statesman (London, UK); Oct 28-Nov 3, 2016.

See more usage examples of philippic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith