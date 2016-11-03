|
A.Word.A.Day
People who have had multiple words coined after them
philippic
A bust of Philip II, a 1st-century Roman copy of a Greek original
Photo: Fotogeniss/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
philippic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A bitter condemnation, usually in a speech.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek philippikos, the name given to orator Demosthenes’s speeches urging Athenians to rise up against Philip II of Macedon. Earliest documented use: 1550.
USAGE:
“It was from the front that he sent a letter -- a philippic, really -- home to his wife, Margaret, that is more than a raging description of his feelings.”
Michael Prodger; Old Gods, New Monsters; New Statesman (London, UK); Oct 28-Nov 3, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)
