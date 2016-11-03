

Jun 12, 2019 This week’s theme

People who have had multiple words coined after them



This week’s words

Socratic method

Midas touch

philippic



philippic PRONUNCIATION: (fi-LIP-ik)

MEANING: noun: A bitter condemnation, usually in a speech.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek philippikos, the name given to orator Demosthenes’s speeches urging Athenians to rise up against Philip II of Macedon. Earliest documented use: 1550.

USAGE:

Michael Prodger; Old Gods, New Monsters; New Statesman (London, UK); Oct 28-Nov 3, 2016.



See more usage examples of “It was from the front that he sent a letter -- a philippic, really -- home to his wife, Margaret, that is more than a raging description of his feelings.”Michael Prodger; Old Gods, New Monsters;(London, UK); Oct 28-Nov 3, 2016.See more usage examples of philippic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)





