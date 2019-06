Jun 21, 2019 This week’s theme

People with multiple eponyms coined after them



This week’s words

Socratic irony

Midas-eared

philippize

hermeneutic

achillize



Fury of Achilles, 1737 (detail) Art: Charles-Antoine Coypel People with multiple eponyms coined after them

A.Word.A.Day

achillize

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To harass or chase.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Achilles, a hero in the Greek mythology. When his close friend Patroclus is killed by Hector , a vengeful Achilles chases Hector around the wall of Troy three times. Also, he causes great carnage among Trojans. Earliest documented use: 1672. Also see Achilles’ heel

NOTES:

The Wrath of Achilles (1630-1635) by Peter Paul Rubens, The Rage of Achilles (1757) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, and La Colère d’Achille (1847) by Léon Benouville. Achilles is better known for his heel, but his anger is so prominent that it’s a popular subject in paintings. For example,(1630-1635) by Peter Paul Rubens,(1757) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, and(1847) by Léon Benouville.

USAGE:

“Parker ‘hectors and achillizes all the noncomformists’.”

Martin Dzelzainis & Edward Holberton; The Oxford Handbook of Andrew Marvell; Oxford University Press; May 28, 2019.

