Philip II on a victory medallion (detail), 3rd century CE Image: Jastrow/Wikimedia People with multiple eponyms coined after them

philippize

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To behave, especially to speak or write, as if corruptly influenced.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Philip II of Macedon. It was believed that after Philip took control of the shrine at Delphi, the seat of high priestess Pythia, she began delivering oracles in his favor. Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE:

“[Dr. Richard Price] naturally philippizes and chants his prophetic song in exact unison with their designs.”

Edmund Burke; Reflections on the Revolution in France; 1790.

