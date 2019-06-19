  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 19, 2019
This week’s theme
People with multiple eponyms coined after them

This week’s words
Socratic irony
Midas-eared
philippize
Philip II of Macedon
Philip II on a victory medallion (detail), 3rd century CE
Image: Jastrow/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

philippize

PRONUNCIATION:
(FIL-uh-pyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To behave, especially to speak or write, as if corruptly influenced.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Philip II of Macedon. It was believed that after Philip took control of the shrine at Delphi, the seat of high priestess Pythia, she began delivering oracles in his favor. Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE:
“[Dr. Richard Price] naturally philippizes and chants his prophetic song in exact unison with their designs.”
Edmund Burke; Reflections on the Revolution in France; 1790.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Experience makes us see an enormous difference between piety and goodness. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith