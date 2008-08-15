  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 29, 2019
Words related to weapons

shell-shocked
hatchet job
battle-axe
smoking gun
great guns

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
with Anu Garg

great guns

PRONUNCIATION:
(grayt gunz)

MEANING:
noun: Someone or something impressive.
adverb: With energy and enthusiasm; successfully.
interjection: Expressing surprise or disbelief.

ETYMOLOGY:
In the beginning, great gun referred to a large firearm that required mounting. Eventually it came to be applied metaphorically. The adverbial use started in horse races. Earliest documented use: 1430.

USAGE:
“[Douglas Carter] Beane’s career has been going great guns anyway.”
Misha Berson; Taking a Jab at Hollywood Homophobia; The Seattle Times; Aug 15, 2008.

“Fortunately, my chooks* are back on the lay, our vegies are going great guns (thank you, spring sunshine), and my regular fresh food market has amazing specials at closing time on Saturdays.”
Zoe Furman; Nearly $70 for a Pie? It’s Just too Expensive; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Oct 22, 2019.
*chook = chicken (Australian slang)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)

