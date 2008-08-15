

Nov 29, 2019 This week’s theme

Words related to weapons



This week’s words

shell-shocked

hatchet job

battle-axe

smoking gun

great guns



Photo: Wikimedia Commons Words related to weapons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



great guns PRONUNCIATION: (grayt gunz)

MEANING: noun: Someone or something impressive.

adverb: With energy and enthusiasm; successfully.

interjection: Expressing surprise or disbelief.

ETYMOLOGY: In the beginning, great gun referred to a large firearm that required mounting. Eventually it came to be applied metaphorically. The adverbial use started in horse races. Earliest documented use: 1430.

USAGE: “[Douglas Carter] Beane’s career has been going great guns anyway.”

Misha Berson; Taking a Jab at Hollywood Homophobia; The Seattle Times; Aug 15, 2008.



“Fortunately, my chooks* are back on the lay, our vegies are going great guns (thank you, spring sunshine), and my regular fresh food market has amazing specials at closing time on Saturdays.”

Zoe Furman; Nearly $70 for a Pie? It’s Just too Expensive; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Oct 22, 2019.

*chook = chicken (Australian slang)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate