Nov 27, 2019This week’s theme
Words related to weapons
This week’s words
hatchet job
battle-axe
Photo: MathKnight/Wikimedia
Carrie Nation, 1910, a member of the temperance movement who campaigned against alcohol consumption. She actually carried a hatchet that she wielded to destroy taverns.
Photo: Philipp Kester/NYT/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
battle-axe or battle-ax
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A broadax used as a weapon of war.
2. A typically older woman with a reputation for being sharp-tongued, domineering, and aggressive.
ETYMOLOGY:
From battle, from Latin battuere (to beat) + ax, from Old English aecs (ax). It’s not entirely clear how this term came to be applied to a fierce woman. Perhaps it’s because a sharp-tongued woman could cut down someone as well as an ax, metaphorically speaking. Earliest documented use: 1380 (1896 for the figurative meaning).
USAGE:
“Blair Davis became the most entertaining Wheel of Fortune contestant ever last night. When he was introduced by Pat Sajak, Davis said: ‘I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim. She cursed my life with three stepchildren: Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.’”
Jay Greeson; 5-at-10; Chattanooga Times Free Press (Tennessee); Oct 16, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We want our sound to go into the soul of the audience, and see if it can awaken some little thing in their minds... Cause there are so many sleeping people. -Jimi Hendrix, musician, singer, and songwriter (27 Nov 1942-1970)
