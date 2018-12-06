

Nov 28, 2019 This week’s theme

Words related to weapons



This week’s words

shell-shocked

hatchet job

battle-axe

smoking gun



Photo: Lars Plougmann Words related to weapons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



smoking gun PRONUNCIATION: (SMOH-king gun)

MEANING: noun: Something that serves as incriminating evidence, especially of a crime.

ETYMOLOGY: From the idea that someone holding a recently fired gun that still has the smoke coming out of the barrel would make for incontrovertible evidence that they were the one who shot the victim. Earliest documented use: 1970s.

USAGE:

Damian Carrington; Climate Change Made UK Heatwave 30 Times More Likely -- Met Office; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 6, 2018.



See more usage examples of “John Sauven, an executive director at Greenpeace UK, said: ‘The link between climate change and extreme weather used to be a fingerprint, it now looks more like a smoking gun.’”Damian Carrington; Climate Change Made UK Heatwave 30 Times More Likely -- Met Office;(London, UK); Dec 6, 2018.See more usage examples of smoking gun in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One must be very naive or dishonest to imagine that men choose their beliefs independently of their situation. -Claude Levi-Strauss, anthropologist (28 Nov 1908-2009)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate