  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 28, 2019
This week’s theme
Words related to weapons

This week’s words
shell-shocked
hatchet job
battle-axe
smoking gun
smoking gun
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

smoking gun

PRONUNCIATION:
(SMOH-king gun)

MEANING:
noun: Something that serves as incriminating evidence, especially of a crime.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the idea that someone holding a recently fired gun that still has the smoke coming out of the barrel would make for incontrovertible evidence that they were the one who shot the victim. Earliest documented use: 1970s.

USAGE:
“John Sauven, an executive director at Greenpeace UK, said: ‘The link between climate change and extreme weather used to be a fingerprint, it now looks more like a smoking gun.’”
Damian Carrington; Climate Change Made UK Heatwave 30 Times More Likely -- Met Office; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 6, 2018.

See more usage examples of smoking gun in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One must be very naive or dishonest to imagine that men choose their beliefs independently of their situation. -Claude Levi-Strauss, anthropologist (28 Nov 1908-2009)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith