May 31, 2024
This week's theme
Terms formed from names

This week's words
Hooray Henry
nervous Nelly
flash Harry
Aunt Sally
good-time Charlie

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

good-time Charlie/Charley

PRONUNCIATION:
(GOOD-tym char-lee)

MEANING:
noun: One devoted to the pursuit of convivial fun and amusement.

ETYMOLOGY:
From good-time (pleasure-seeking) + Charlie/Charley, diminutive of Charles. Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:
“George Harris Hees ...was simply too flashy, too good-looking, and too much a good-time Charlie to be taken seriously.”
Donn Downey; George Hees Ex-Cabinet Minister Served Under Two Prime Ministers; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jun 13, 1996.

“‘I’m going to dance, do whatever it takes to have a good time,’ Charlie said.”
Eugene Sutherland; Prom Time; The Town Talk (Alexandria, Louisiana); May 12 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons. It is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)

