A.Word.A.Day

good-time Charlie/Charley

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: One devoted to the pursuit of convivial fun and amusement.

ETYMOLOGY:

From good-time (pleasure-seeking) + Charlie/Charley, diminutive of Charles. Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:

“George Harris Hees ...was simply too flashy, too good-looking, and too much a good-time Charlie to be taken seriously.”

Donn Downey; George Hees Ex-Cabinet Minister Served Under Two Prime Ministers; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jun 13, 1996.



“‘I’m going to dance, do whatever it takes to have a good time,’ Charlie said.”

Eugene Sutherland; Prom Time; The Town Talk (Alexandria, Louisiana); May 12 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: