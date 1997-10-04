

Image: Whiteley’s General Catalogue, 1911

Boxed Aunt Sally Fairground Game Photo: Bonhams Terms formed from names A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Aunt Sally PRONUNCIATION: (ant SAL-ee)

MEANING: noun:

1. An object of criticism.

2. Someone or something set up as an easy target for criticism in order to deflect it from others.

ETYMOLOGY: From aunt, from Old French ante, from Latin amita (father’s sister), diminutive of amma (mother) + Sally, a form of the name Sarah. Earliest documented use: 1858.

NOTES: The term originated from a fairground game in the mid-1800s. The game involved throwing sticks at a human figurine to dislodge a pipe from her face. The figurine depicted a Black woman and was named Sally. This was a common name for women enslaved in the US. For example, a woman enslaved by Thomas Jefferson was called Sally Hemings . Over time, the figurine has evolved into a more abstract “ doll ”.

USAGE: “Yet John Howard seems unable to ever see trouble coming. He is an Aunt Sally in a government of learners.”

Alan Ramsey; The Travel Club Genie Is Out; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 4, 1997.



“‘Please wait, Aunt,’ Sally said hopefully.”

Reem Bassiouney (Translation: Osman Nusairi); The Pistachio Seller; Syracuse University Press; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Speculation is perfectly all right, but if you stay there you've only founded a superstition. If you test it, you've started a science. -Hal Clement, science fiction author (30 May 1922-2003)





