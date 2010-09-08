

Flash Harry in the 1957 film Blue Murder at St Trinian's (3 min.)



flash Harry PRONUNCIATION: (flash HAR-ee)

MEANING: noun: A man who dresses and behaves in a vulgar, showy, or pretentious manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From flash (showy) + generic use of the name Harry. Earliest documented use: 1960.

NOTES: Harry is a diminutive of names such as Henry, Harold, Harrison, and Harvey. The exact origin of Harry in this term is unknown, but Harry was a common name for working-class men in Britain, often associated with a certain brashness or flamboyance. The modern usage of flash Harry may have been reinforced by the Flash Harry character in the St Trinian’s movie series. Also see harry

USAGE: “‘My son, Simon, talked me into buying the Porsche,’ she chuckled after the event. ‘I had always wanted one -- but at my age! When the police stopped me I think they thought it was going to be some flash Harry, but out came this fat little old lady.’”

Steve Pratt; Marvellous Mollie; Northern Echo (Darlington, UK); Sep 8, 2010.



“‘Quick as a flash,’ Harry said.”

Siobhan McNally; Let’s Do This Together; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Jun 21, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people. -John F. Kennedy, 35th US president (29 May 1917-1963)





