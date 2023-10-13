

Oct 13, 2023 This week’s theme

Words for body parts



This week’s words

hallux

pinna

canthus

uvula

gnathion



Dude - there’s something on your chin.

No, the other one.

Words for body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gnathion PRONUNCIATION: (NAY-thee-on)

MEANING: noun: The lowest part of the chin.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin, from Greek gnathos (jaw). Ultimately from the Indo-European root genu- (jawbone, chin), which also gave us chin, gnathic prognathous , and Sanskrit hanu (jaw). Hanuman (literally, having a large jaw) is the name of a monkey god in the Hindu pantheon. Earliest documented use: 1888.

USAGE:

Hermann Observer; Brain Quest; CreateSpace; 2017.



"'The cyber sissy,' I snapped, drawing near her to caress her gnathion with the back of my right hand."
Hermann Observer; Brain Quest; CreateSpace; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Billionaires need the working class. The working class does not need billionaires. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Congress member (b. Oct 13, 1989)





