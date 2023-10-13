|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 13, 2023This week’s theme
Words for body parts
This week’s words
hallux
pinna
canthus
uvula
gnathion
Dude - there’s something on your chin.
No, the other one.
Sorry, the third one.
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gnathion
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The lowest part of the chin.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin, from Greek gnathos (jaw). Ultimately from the Indo-European root genu- (jawbone, chin), which also gave us chin, gnathic, prognathous, and Sanskrit hanu (jaw). Hanuman (literally, having a large jaw) is the name of a monkey god in the Hindu pantheon. Earliest documented use: 1888.
USAGE:
“‘The cyber sissy,’ I snapped, drawing near her to caress her gnathion with the back of my right hand.”
Hermann Observer; Brain Quest; CreateSpace; 2017.
See more usage examples of gnathion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Billionaires need the working class. The working class does not need billionaires. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Congress member (b. Oct 13, 1989)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith