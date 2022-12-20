|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 12, 2023This week’s theme
Words for body parts
This week’s words
pinna
canthus
uvula
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
uvula
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The small, fleshy mass that hangs in the back of the mouth, above the throat.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uvula, diminutive of uva (grape). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“An hour later, I was swallowed up by an ocean leviathan, and could only escape by ramming against its uvula.”
Luke Winkie; Goat Simulator 3 Review; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 20, 2022.
See more usage examples of uvula in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way. -Alice Childress, playwright, author, and actor (12 Oct 1916-1994)
