  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 12, 2023
This week’s theme
Words for body parts

This week’s words
hallux
pinna
canthus
uvula
uvula
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

uvula

PRONUNCIATION:
(YOO-vyuh-luh)

MEANING:
noun: The small, fleshy mass that hangs in the back of the mouth, above the throat.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uvula, diminutive of uva (grape). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“An hour later, I was swallowed up by an ocean leviathan, and could only escape by ramming against its uvula.”
Luke Winkie; Goat Simulator 3 Review; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 20, 2022.

See more usage examples of uvula in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way. -Alice Childress, playwright, author, and actor (12 Oct 1916-1994)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith