

Oct 12, 2023 This week’s theme

Words for body parts



This week’s words

hallux

pinna

canthus

uvula



Cover: Mad magazine Words for body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



uvula PRONUNCIATION: (YOO-vyuh-luh)

MEANING: noun: The small, fleshy mass that hangs in the back of the mouth, above the throat.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin uvula, diminutive of uva (grape). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Luke Winkie; Goat Simulator 3 Review; The Guardian (London, UK); Dec 20, 2022.



See more usage examples of “An hour later, I was swallowed up by an ocean leviathan , and could only escape by ramming against its uvula.”Luke Winkie; Goat Simulator 3 Review;(London, UK); Dec 20, 2022.See more usage examples of uvula in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way. -Alice Childress, playwright, author, and actor (12 Oct 1916-1994)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate