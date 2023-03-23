

Words for body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



canthus PRONUNCIATION: (KAN-thuhs)

MEANING: noun: Either of the two corners of the eye, specifically where the upper and lower eyelids meet, known as the inner and outer canthus.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin canthus, from Greek kanthos (corner of the eye). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE:

Martha Moody; Sometimes Mine; Riverhead; 2009.



“I began to think of the artist as a sort of antenna, picking up invisible signals from across time and space (this impression was likely bolstered by the way they wear their eyeliner: antenna-like, drawn an inch or so past each outer canthus).”

Julia Felsenthal; Artist’s Questionnaire; The New York Times; Mar 23, 2023.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art. -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat and writer (11 Oct 1884-1962)





