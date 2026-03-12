

gasconader PRONUNCIATION: (gas-kuh-NAY-duhr)

MEANING: noun: A braggart.

ETYMOLOGY: After Gascon, a native of the Gascony region in France, from the stereotype of Gascons as boasters. Earliest documented use: c. 1709.

NOTES:



And speaking of boasting: Disney’s Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) may or may not be a Gascon, but he’s a gascon or gasconader. gascon was a braggart to begin with, which spun off the verb gasconade (to boast) and then we formed the noun again: gasconader (one who brags). Now we just need to wait for the verb gasconaderade to arrive. See also, roister And speaking of boasting: Disney’s Gaston () may or may not be a Gascon, but he’s a gascon or gasconader.

USAGE: “[José Nicolás de Azara] was considered somewhat of a Spanish gasconader and a bully. He more frequently boasted of his wounds and battles than of his negotiations or conferences.”

Lewis Goldsmith; Memoirs of the Court of St. Cloud; LC Page & Co; 1900.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is the hardest thing in the world to be in love, and yet attend to business. A gentleman asked me this morning, 'What news from Lisbon?' and I answered, 'She is exquisitely handsome.' -Richard Steele, writer and politician (12 Mar 1672-1729)





