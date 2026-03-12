  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 12, 2026
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
arcadia
Babylonian
Laodiceanism
gasconader
gasconader
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gasconader

PRONUNCIATION:
(gas-kuh-NAY-duhr)

MEANING:
noun: A braggart.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Gascon, a native of the Gascony region in France, from the stereotype of Gascons as boasters. Earliest documented use: c. 1709.

NOTES:
A gascon was a braggart to begin with, which spun off the verb gasconade (to boast) and then we formed the noun again: gasconader (one who brags). Now we just need to wait for the verb gasconaderade to arrive. See also, roister.

And speaking of boasting: Disney’s Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) may or may not be a Gascon, but he’s a gascon or gasconader.

USAGE:
“[José Nicolás de Azara] was considered somewhat of a Spanish gasconader and a bully. He more frequently boasted of his wounds and battles than of his negotiations or conferences.”
Lewis Goldsmith; Memoirs of the Court of St. Cloud; LC Page & Co; 1900.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the hardest thing in the world to be in love, and yet attend to business. A gentleman asked me this morning, 'What news from Lisbon?' and I answered, 'She is exquisitely handsome.' -Richard Steele, writer and politician (12 Mar 1672-1729)

