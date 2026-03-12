|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 12, 2026This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
Babylonian
Laodiceanism
gasconader
Cyrano de Bergerac
Illustration: Henriot
The former region of Gascony
Map: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg
gasconader
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A braggart.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Gascon, a native of the Gascony region in France, from the stereotype of Gascons as boasters. Earliest documented use: c. 1709.
NOTES:
A gascon was a braggart to begin with, which spun off the verb gasconade (to boast) and then we formed the noun again: gasconader (one who brags). Now we just need to wait for the verb gasconaderade to arrive. See also, roister.
And speaking of boasting: Disney’s Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) may or may not be a Gascon, but he’s a gascon or gasconader.
USAGE:
“[José Nicolás de Azara] was considered somewhat of a Spanish gasconader and a bully. He more frequently boasted of his wounds and battles than of his negotiations or conferences.”
Lewis Goldsmith; Memoirs of the Court of St. Cloud; LC Page & Co; 1900.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is the hardest thing in the world to be in love, and yet attend to business. A gentleman asked me this morning, 'What news from Lisbon?' and I answered, 'She is exquisitely handsome.' -Richard Steele, writer and politician (12 Mar 1672-1729)
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith