As a computer science grad student, I started a little project that became Wordsmith.org. This Sat, Mar 14, it turns 32 (2 5 )! Time flies when you’re having fun, and apparently even faster when you’re maintaining servers. I eventually left corporate tech labs to run Wordsmith.org full time.



If you’re the sort who names anniversaries, 32 years is duotricennial or duotricennary, from duo (two) + tricies (thirty times) + annus (year).



Wordsmith.org has words, pages, and the occasional gremlin in the machine, but what really makes it work is you, our readers. Thank you for reading, supporting, and sharing Wordsmith all these years. I’m grateful you’re here.



To mark the anniversary, we’re doing two things: dropping something and adding something.



Anniversary Updates No display ads in the email

in the email New puzzles and games: The Jigsaw Riddle and Langitude

The Jigsaw Riddle is a language and literature themed jigsaw puzzle with a riddle at the end while Langitude is where language and geography meet.



And now, this week’s words. To celebrate the launch of Langitude, we’re featuring toponyms: words derived from place names. This week we’ll travel the globe without leaving our inboxes, visiting Greece, Iraq, Turkey, France, and Indonesia.



If your own hometown or current city became a word in the dictionary, what would the definition be? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org (include your location: city, state). arcadia PRONUNCIATION: (ahr-KAY-dee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A region that is idyllic, pastoral: simple, peaceful.

ETYMOLOGY: After Arcadia, a region of ancient Greece whose residents were believed to have led quiet, unsophisticated lives of peace and happiness. Earliest documented use: 1847.

NOTES: Picture shepherds playing their pipes, poets lounging under trees, and painters turning sunlight into pigment. In Arcadia, the loudest breaking news is a snapping twig. The Wi-Fi is down? The Dow is doing gymnastics? Arcadia shrugs and goes back to watching the birds.

USAGE:

Sarah Medford; The Epic French Gardens That Nearly Upended Christian Louboutin’s Career; The WSJ Magazine; Aug 17, 2024.



"In 2021, [Christian] Louboutin bought the 42-acre garden, an arcadia of specimen plants and statuary, sun-burnished hillsides and bosky valleys, exotic borders, waterfalls, and shell-encrusted grottoes."
Sarah Medford; The Epic French Gardens That Nearly Upended Christian Louboutin's Career; The WSJ Magazine; Aug 17, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve and increase this beauty, not destroy it! -Yuri Gagarin, first human in space (9 Mar 1934-1968)





