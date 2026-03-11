

Mar 11, 2026 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

arcadia

Babylonian

Laodiceanism



The Sluggard, 1886 Sculpture: Frederic Leighton

Laodicea in Turkey (near modern-day Denizli) Map: Wikimedia

Laodiceanism PRONUNCIATION: (lay-ah-DIS-ee-uh-niz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: Indifference or lukewarmness, especially in matters of religion or politics.

ETYMOLOGY: After Laodicea, a city in Asia Minor (now near Denizli, Turkey), whose Christians are rebuked in Revelation for being “lukewarm” (Rev. 3:15-16). Earliest documented use: 1774.

USAGE: “The government’s claim not to make windows into men’s souls had an equal and opposite fault line imbedded within it from those who claimed that this policy was insufficiently godly, leaving the government open to puritan charges of Laodiceanism.”

Ethan H. Shagan; The English Inquisition; The Historical Journal (Cambridge, UK); Sep 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not an endangered species ourselves yet, but this is not for lack of trying. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)





