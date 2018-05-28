

fallacious PRONUNCIATION: (fuh-LAY-shus)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Based on false reasoning.

2. Deceptive or misleading.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin fallere (to deceive). Earliest documented use: 1473.

USAGE:

Tom McCarthy; Rudy Giuliani Admits ‘Spygate’ Is Trump PR Tactic Against Robert Mueller; The Guardian (London, UK); May 28, 2018.



Tom McCarthy; Rudy Giuliani Admits 'Spygate' Is Trump PR Tactic Against Robert Mueller; The Guardian (London, UK); May 28, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I would encourage people to look around them in their community and find an organization that is doing something that they believe in, even if that organization has only five people, or ten people, or twenty people, or a hundred people. And to look at history and understand that when change takes place it takes place as a result of large, large numbers of people doing little things unbeknownst to one another. And that history is very important for people to not get discouraged. ... History is instructive. And what it suggests to people is that even if they do little things, if they walk on the picket line, if they join a vigil, if they write a letter to their local newspaper. Anything they do, however small, becomes part of a much, much larger sort of flow of energy. And when enough people do enough things, however small they are, then change takes place. -Howard Zinn, historian, playwright, and social activist (24 Aug 1922-2010)





