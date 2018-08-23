

Aug 23, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty



This week’s words

tittup

assize

crunt

cockade



Hungarian cockade Image: Khalai/Wikimedia Words that sound dirty A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cockade PRONUNCIATION: (ko-KAYD)

MEANING: noun: An ornament, such as a rosette or a knot of ribbons, worn as a badge on a hat, lapel, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French cocarde, from Old French coquarde, feminine of coquard (vain, arrogant), from coc (cock), of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1709.

NOTES: Not sure if cockade would become ade one day, but cockroach did turn into roach because the word has a supposedly dirty four-letter combination. In reality, the word is an anglicization of Spanish cucaracha.

Unfortunately, many schools and corporations will block this issue of A.Word.A.Day and as a result readers in those places will be deprived of this essential knowledge for success in modern life.

USAGE:

Shana Galen; Traitor in Her Arms; Loveswept; 2017.



See more usage examples of “His cockade, a circular piece of fabric in red, white, and blue, bobbed as he moved.”Shana Galen;; Loveswept; 2017.See more usage examples of cockade in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It matters not how strait the gate, / How charged with punishments the scroll, / I am the master of my fate: / I am the captain of my soul. -William Ernest Henley, poet, critic, and editor (23 Aug 1849-1903)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate