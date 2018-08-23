|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 23, 2018This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty
This week’s words
assize
crunt
cockade
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cockade
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An ornament, such as a rosette or a knot of ribbons, worn as a badge on a hat, lapel, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French cocarde, from Old French coquarde, feminine of coquard (vain, arrogant), from coc (cock), of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1709.
NOTES:
Not sure if cockade would become ade one day, but cockroach did turn into roach because the word has a supposedly dirty four-letter combination. In reality, the word is an anglicization of Spanish cucaracha.
Unfortunately, many schools and corporations will block this issue of A.Word.A.Day and as a result readers in those places will be deprived of this essential knowledge for success in modern life.
USAGE:
“His cockade, a circular piece of fabric in red, white, and blue, bobbed as he moved.”
Shana Galen; Traitor in Her Arms; Loveswept; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It matters not how strait the gate, / How charged with punishments the scroll, / I am the master of my fate: / I am the captain of my soul. -William Ernest Henley, poet, critic, and editor (23 Aug 1849-1903)
