assize PRONUNCIATION: (uh-SYZ)

MEANING: noun: A session of a court or a verdict or an inquiry made at such a session.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French asise, from asseoir (to seat), from Latin assidere (to sit), from ad- + sedere (to sit). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us sit, chair, saddle, soot, sediment, cathedral, preside, president, tetrahedron, surcease assiduous , and sessile . Earliest documented use: 1297.

USAGE:

Sarah Downing; Bound; Lulu; 2015.



See more usage examples of “I was just finishing up when a runner arrived from the assize with a summons from my father.”Sarah Downing;; Lulu; 2015.See more usage examples of assize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)





