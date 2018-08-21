  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 21, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty

This week’s words
tittup
assize
with Anu Garg

assize

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-SYZ)

MEANING:
noun: A session of a court or a verdict or an inquiry made at such a session.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French asise, from asseoir (to seat), from Latin assidere (to sit), from ad- + sedere (to sit). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us sit, chair, saddle, soot, sediment, cathedral, preside, president, tetrahedron, surcease, assiduous, and sessile. Earliest documented use: 1297.

USAGE:
“I was just finishing up when a runner arrived from the assize with a summons from my father.”
Sarah Downing; Bound; Lulu; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)

