|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 21, 2018This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty
This week’s words
assize
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
assize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A session of a court or a verdict or an inquiry made at such a session.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French asise, from asseoir (to seat), from Latin assidere (to sit), from ad- + sedere (to sit). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sed- (to sit), which also gave us sit, chair, saddle, soot, sediment, cathedral, preside, president, tetrahedron, surcease, assiduous, and sessile. Earliest documented use: 1297.
USAGE:
“I was just finishing up when a runner arrived from the assize with a summons from my father.”
Sarah Downing; Bound; Lulu; 2015.
See more usage examples of assize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith