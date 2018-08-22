  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 22, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty

crunt

PRONUNCIATION:
(krunt)

MEANING:
noun: A blow on the head with a club.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1786.

USAGE:
“A real crunt would finish the likes of him, and I am not one for killing.”
William Edward Wilson; Every Man Is My Father; Saturday Review Press; 1973.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays in the palm; clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)

