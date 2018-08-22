

Aug 22, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty



This week’s words

tittup

assize

crunt



crunt PRONUNCIATION: (krunt)

MEANING: noun: A blow on the head with a club.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1786.

USAGE: “A real crunt would finish the likes of him, and I am not one for killing.”

William Edward Wilson; Every Man Is My Father; Saturday Review Press; 1973.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays in the palm; clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)





