Aug 22, 2018This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty
assize
crunt
crunt
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A blow on the head with a club.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1786.
USAGE:
“A real crunt would finish the likes of him, and I am not one for killing.”
William Edward Wilson; Every Man Is My Father; Saturday Review Press; 1973.
