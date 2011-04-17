

Aug 15, 2025 This week’s theme

exfoliate PRONUNCIATION: (eks-FO-lee-ayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To remove or shed dead cells, leaves, bark, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin exfoliare (to strip off leaves), from ex- (out) + folium (leaf). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhel- (to thrive), which also gave us bloom, flower, flour, foil, folio, and feuilleton . Earliest documented use: 1639.

Bella English; Our Family Value; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Apr 17, 2011.



“[The wellness influencers] sell diets and lifestyles that make our bodies into secular religions. If I do any more mindful, radical self-care, I am going to exfoliate myself into not existing.”

Tressie McMillan Cottom; An Empty Internet Gave Us Tradwives and Trump; The New York Times; Nov 24, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: High though his titles, proud his name, / Boundless his wealth as wish can claim; / Despite those titles, power, and pelf, / The wretch, concentred all in self, / Living, shall forfeit fair renown, / And, doubly dying, shall go down / To the vile dust from whence he sprung, / Unwept, unhonour'd, and unsung. -Walter Scott, novelist and poet (15 Aug 1771-1832)





