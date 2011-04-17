  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 15, 2025
Photo: Kurt Stueber / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exfoliate

PRONUNCIATION:
(eks-FO-lee-ayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To remove or shed dead cells, leaves, bark, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exfoliare (to strip off leaves), from ex- (out) + folium (leaf). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhel- (to thrive), which also gave us bloom, flower, flour, foil, folio, and feuilleton. Earliest documented use: 1639.

USAGE:
“With all of these war-era reminders, not to mention the 7 million tons of bombs, the napalm, the Agent Orange the United States military dropped, we were impressed by how welcoming the Vietnamese were. ... We noticed a sign for a fish spa, signed up, and soon were sitting on a bench, calf-deep in a water tank filled with hundreds of tiny fish that swarmed our feet. The idea is that they nibble off the dead skin and leave your feet exfoliated and soft.”
Bella English; Our Family Value; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Apr 17, 2011.

“[The wellness influencers] sell diets and lifestyles that make our bodies into secular religions. If I do any more mindful, radical self-care, I am going to exfoliate myself into not existing.”
Tressie McMillan Cottom; An Empty Internet Gave Us Tradwives and Trump; The New York Times; Nov 24, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
High though his titles, proud his name, / Boundless his wealth as wish can claim; / Despite those titles, power, and pelf, / The wretch, concentred all in self, / Living, shall forfeit fair renown, / And, doubly dying, shall go down / To the vile dust from whence he sprung, / Unwept, unhonour'd, and unsung. -Walter Scott, novelist and poet (15 Aug 1771-1832)

