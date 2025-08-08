

Aug 12, 2025 This week’s theme

Exempli gratia



This week’s words

fruiterer

innumerate



Every day $2.75

Now $2.81 (25% off) Photo: Australia Is Weird Exempli gratia A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



innumerate PRONUNCIATION: (i-NOO/NYOO-muhr-it)

MEANING: adjective: Marked by ignorance of mathematical concepts.

noun: A person who is unable to count or do simple mathematics.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin in- (not) + numerate (able to understand mathematical concepts), from numerare (to number), from numerus (number). Earliest documented use: 1959.

NOTES: Ininnumerate, anyone? One or two, what’s the difference? For someone innumerate, a pie chart is just a list of desserts, and a tangent is just what they go off on when you try to explain sin and cos. Don’t confuse innumerate with enumerate. The latter is a verb that means to count or to list. Also see The word was coined by the UK’s Crowther Report as a direct parallel to illiterate. If we go by yesterday’s word that had a repeated suffix, how about adding a repeated prefix here?, anyone? One or two, what’s the difference? For someone innumerate, a pie chart is just a list of desserts, and a tangent is just what they go off on when you try to explain sin and cos. Don’t confuse innumerate with enumerate. The latter is a verb that means to count or to list. Also see renumerate and arithmomania

USAGE:

Aaron Blake; Trump’s Cynical Bait-and-Switch on IVF;



See more usage examples of “Just this weekend, Trump claimed he had lowered prescription drug costs as much as 1500%. ‘I don’t mean 50%,’ Trump clarified. ‘I mean 14, 1500%.’ This is obviously false and innumerate. You can’t cut something more than 100%. It would mean drug companies were not only giving their drugs away for free, but actually paying people exorbitant sums to take them.”Aaron Blake; Trump’s Cynical Bait-and-Switch on IVF; CNN ; Aug 8, 2025.See more usage examples of innumerate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It has always seemed strange to me that in our endless discussions about education so little stress is laid on the pleasure of becoming an educated person, the enormous interest it adds to life. To be able to be caught up into the world of thought -- that is to be educated. -Edith Hamilton, educator and writer (12 Aug 1867-1963)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate