

Aug 14, 2025 This week’s theme

Exempli gratia



This week’s words

fruiterer

innumerate

pule

agon



Cain and Abel, c. 1543-1545 Art: Titian Exempli gratia A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



agon PRONUNCIATION: (AG-on), plural agones (AG-uh-neez)

MEANING: noun: A conflict, contest, or struggle.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek agon (struggle, contest). Earliest documented use: 1592.

NOTES: An agon is a tussle, especially one between major personalities. In ancient Greek drama, an agon was a formal debate or conflict between principal characters. It was also used to describe ancient Olympics. Some related words are agony, agonize, antagonist, protagonist, and agonistes , but not hexagon. The only agon in a hexagon is the one you have with your geometry homework.

USAGE:

Peter Schjeldahl; Going Flat Out; The New Yorker; May 16, 2022.



See more usage examples of “Not for Matisse ... his towering frenemy Picasso. (Who wins their lifelong agon? The question is moot. They are like boxing champions who can’t tag each other because they’re in separate rings.)”Peter Schjeldahl; Going Flat Out;; May 16, 2022.See more usage examples of agon in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Usually, terrible things that are done with the excuse that progress requires them are not really progress at all, but just terrible things. -Russell Baker, columnist and author (14 Aug 1925-2019)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate