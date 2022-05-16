  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 14, 2025
Exempli gratia

agon
Cain and Abel, c. 1543-1545
Art: Titian
with Anu Garg

agon

PRONUNCIATION:
(AG-on), plural agones (AG-uh-neez)

MEANING:
noun: A conflict, contest, or struggle.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek agon (struggle, contest). Earliest documented use: 1592.

NOTES:
An agon is a tussle, especially one between major personalities. In ancient Greek drama, an agon was a formal debate or conflict between principal characters. It was also used to describe ancient Olympics. Some related words are agony, agonize, antagonist, protagonist, and agonistes, but not hexagon. The only agon in a hexagon is the one you have with your geometry homework.

USAGE:
“Not for Matisse ... his towering frenemy Picasso. (Who wins their lifelong agon? The question is moot. They are like boxing champions who can’t tag each other because they’re in separate rings.)”
Peter Schjeldahl; Going Flat Out; The New Yorker; May 16, 2022.

See more usage examples of agon in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Usually, terrible things that are done with the excuse that progress requires them are not really progress at all, but just terrible things. -Russell Baker, columnist and author (14 Aug 1925-2019)

