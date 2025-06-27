

Jun 27, 2025 This week’s theme

Short words



This week’s words

vuln

oik

kerf

leal

erst



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Short words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



erst PRONUNCIATION: (uhrst)

MEANING: adverb: Formerly: in the past.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English ǣrest (first), superlative of ǣr (early). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ayer- (day, morning), which also gave us early and ere . Earliest documented use: before 1150. The word is more commonly found in the adjective form erstwhile.

USAGE:

John Barth; Romancing the Muse; The New York Times; Jan 20, 1991.



See more usage examples of “You can’t jog the four flights from your university office up to the seminar room as erst you did and still speak sentences when you get there.”John Barth; Romancing the Muse;; Jan 20, 1991.See more usage examples of erst in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no greater fallacy than the belief that aims and purposes are one thing, while methods and tactics are another. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)





