  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 27, 2025
This week’s theme
Short words

This week’s words
vuln
oik
kerf
leal
erst

erst
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

erst

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhrst)

MEANING:
adverb: Formerly: in the past.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English ǣrest (first), superlative of ǣr (early). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ayer- (day, morning), which also gave us early and ere. Earliest documented use: before 1150. The word is more commonly found in the adjective form erstwhile.

USAGE:
“You can’t jog the four flights from your university office up to the seminar room as erst you did and still speak sentences when you get there.”
John Barth; Romancing the Muse; The New York Times; Jan 20, 1991.

See more usage examples of erst in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no greater fallacy than the belief that aims and purposes are one thing, while methods and tactics are another. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith