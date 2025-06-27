|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 27, 2025
erst
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Formerly: in the past.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English ǣrest (first), superlative of ǣr (early). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ayer- (day, morning), which also gave us early and ere. Earliest documented use: before 1150. The word is more commonly found in the adjective form erstwhile.
USAGE:
“You can’t jog the four flights from your university office up to the seminar room as erst you did and still speak sentences when you get there.”
John Barth; Romancing the Muse; The New York Times; Jan 20, 1991.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no greater fallacy than the belief that aims and purposes are one thing, while methods and tactics are another. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)
