

Jun 24, 2025 This week’s theme

Short words



This week’s words

vuln

oik



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Short words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



oik PRONUNCIATION: (oik)

MEANING: noun: A person perceived as uncouth, unpleasant, and of lower social standing.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1917. Also see chav and yob

USAGE:

Kyle Smith; “The Phantom of the Open” Review; The Wall Street Journal (New York) Jun 2, 2022. “Michael who has climbed a couple of rungs up the professional ladder by being intensely respectable and is mortified to think that anyone might discover that his stepfather is the bounder , oik, and rascal being written up in the papers.”Kyle Smith; “The Phantom of the Open” Review;(New York) Jun 2, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Patriotism, n. Combustible rubbish ready to the torch of anyone ambitious to illuminate his name. In Dr. Johnson's famous dictionary patriotism is defined as the last resort of a scoundrel. With all due respect to an enlightened but inferior lexicographer I beg to submit it is the first. -Ambrose Bierce, writer (24 Jun 1842-1914)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate