Jun 24, 2025
Short words

oik
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(oik)

MEANING:
noun: A person perceived as uncouth, unpleasant, and of lower social standing.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1917. Also see chav and yob.

USAGE:
“Michael who has climbed a couple of rungs up the professional ladder by being intensely respectable and is mortified to think that anyone might discover that his stepfather is the bounder, oik, and rascal being written up in the papers.”
Kyle Smith; “The Phantom of the Open” Review; The Wall Street Journal (New York) Jun 2, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism, n. Combustible rubbish ready to the torch of anyone ambitious to illuminate his name. In Dr. Johnson's famous dictionary patriotism is defined as the last resort of a scoundrel. With all due respect to an enlightened but inferior lexicographer I beg to submit it is the first. -Ambrose Bierce, writer (24 Jun 1842-1914)

