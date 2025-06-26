

Jun 26, 2025 This week’s theme

Short words



This week’s words

vuln

oik

kerf

leal



“I want a man who’s loyal, faithful, patient, attentive, forgiving, unselfish, even-tempered, and a good listener.”

“You want a dog.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Short words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



leal PRONUNCIATION: (leel)

MEANING: adjective: Loyal; honest; true.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French leel, from Latin legalis (legal), from lex (law). Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:

George R.R. Martin; A Storm of Swords; Bantam; 2000.



See more usage examples of “Whatever happens, I thank you for your leal service.”George R.R. Martin;; Bantam; 2000.See more usage examples of leal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our society must make it right and possible for old people not to fear the young or be deserted by them, for the test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members. -Pearl S. Buck, Nobelist novelist (26 Jun 1892-1973)





