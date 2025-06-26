  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 26, 2025
This week’s theme
Short words

This week’s words
vuln
oik
kerf
leal
“I want a man who’s loyal, faithful, patient, attentive, forgiving, unselfish, even-tempered, and a good listener.”
“You want a dog.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

leal

PRONUNCIATION:
(leel)

MEANING:
adjective: Loyal; honest; true.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French leel, from Latin legalis (legal), from lex (law). Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:
“Whatever happens, I thank you for your leal service.”
George R.R. Martin; A Storm of Swords; Bantam; 2000.

See more usage examples of leal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our society must make it right and possible for old people not to fear the young or be deserted by them, for the test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members. -Pearl S. Buck, Nobelist novelist (26 Jun 1892-1973)

