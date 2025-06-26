|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 26, 2025This week’s theme
Short words
This week’s words
oik
kerf
leal
“I want a man who’s loyal, faithful, patient, attentive, forgiving, unselfish, even-tempered, and a good listener.”
“You want a dog.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
leal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Loyal; honest; true.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French leel, from Latin legalis (legal), from lex (law). Earliest documented use: 1300.
USAGE:
“Whatever happens, I thank you for your leal service.”
George R.R. Martin; A Storm of Swords; Bantam; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our society must make it right and possible for old people not to fear the young or be deserted by them, for the test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members. -Pearl S. Buck, Nobelist novelist (26 Jun 1892-1973)
