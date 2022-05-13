

May 13, 2022 This week’s theme

Words related to time



This week’s words

timeous

yealing

witching hour

meridian

ephemeral



Words related to time A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ephemeral PRONUNCIATION: (i-FEM-uh-ruhl)

MEANING: adjective: Lasting a very short time; transitory.

noun: Anything short-lived.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ephemeros (short-lived), from epi- (upon) + hemera (day). Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE:

‘Oh, whoa, like street art and fireworks?’ Travis asked. ...

‘You’re an artist too?’ Collin asked.

‘I wish. I’m a hairdresser.’

‘That’s an ephemeral art,’ Collin said.”

Anitra Lynn McLeod; Oops! Gargoyle; 2020.



“You do not recognize the name now, but you would have in 2000. This is the problem of ephemeral fame. Katherine Harris was the Secretary of something for the state of Florida. She was in the middle of the controversy over vote-counting in the 2000 election. Her nights were apparently no less frenetic than her days during that period. She had dreams. In one of them, she confided to friends, she saw herself riding a horse into a stadium full of Republican fans and delivering the trophy of victory to them. I am not certain how her dream squares with her duties of impartiality. I suspect the American legal profession has developed a legally protected freedom to dream, established through a lot of expensive litigation.”

Philip Blackpeat; The War of Art; iUniverse; 2005.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One day work is hard, and another day it is easy; but if I had waited for inspiration I am afraid I should have done nothing. The miner does not sit at the top of the shaft waiting for the coal to come bubbling up to the surface. One must go deep down, and work out every vein carefully. -Arthur Sullivan, composer (13 May 1842-1900)





