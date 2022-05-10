|
A.Word.A.Day
May 10, 2022This week’s theme
Words related to time
This week’s words
yealing
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
yealing
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who is the same age as oneself.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots eildins. Earliest documented use: 1728.
USAGE:
“O ye, my dear-remember’d, ancient yealings,
Were ye but here to share my wounded feelings!”
Robert Burns; The Brigs Of Ayr; 1786.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The higher up you go, the more mistakes you are allowed. Right at the top, if you make enough of them, it's considered to be your style. -Fred Astaire, dancer, actor, singer, musician, and choreographer (10 May 1899-1987)
