May 10, 2022
This week’s theme
Words related to time

This week’s words
timeous
yealing
Both would be turning 96 this year.
For more, see the listicle “My Brain Literally Cannot Compute How These 34 Celebrities Are The Same Ages
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

yealing

PRONUNCIATION:
(YEE-ling)

MEANING:
noun: Someone who is the same age as oneself.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots eildins. Earliest documented use: 1728.

USAGE:
“O ye, my dear-remember’d, ancient yealings,
Were ye but here to share my wounded feelings!”
Robert Burns; The Brigs Of Ayr; 1786.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The higher up you go, the more mistakes you are allowed. Right at the top, if you make enough of them, it's considered to be your style. -Fred Astaire, dancer, actor, singer, musician, and choreographer (10 May 1899-1987)

