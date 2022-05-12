  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 12, 2022
This week’s theme
Words related to time

This week’s words
timeous
yealing
witching hour
meridian
Image: Wikimedia Commons
with Anu Garg

meridian

PRONUNCIATION:
(muh-RID-ee-uhn)

MEANING:
noun:1. A line connecting the North Pole to the South Pole or a circle passing through the two poles.
 2. Midday.
 3. The highest point, as of power, prosperity, development, etc.
adj.:1. Relating to a meridian.
 2. Relating to midday.
 3. Relating to the highest point of someone’s power, prosperity, development, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French meridien, from Latin meridianus, from meridies (noon), from medius (mid) + dies (day). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:
“The beauty of the Marquesa de Tellería was still striking, though she had already passed the meridian of life.”
Benito Pérez Galdós (translation: Gamel Woolsey); The Spendthrifts; Weidenfeld & Nicolson; 1951.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neither genius, fame, nor love show the greatness of the soul. Only kindness can do that. -Jean Baptiste Henri Lacordaire, preacher, journalist, and activist (12 May 1802-1861)

