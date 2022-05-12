

May 12, 2022 This week’s theme

Words related to time



This week’s words

timeous

yealing

witching hour

meridian



Image: Wikimedia Commons Words related to time A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



meridian PRONUNCIATION: (muh-RID-ee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: 1. A line connecting the North Pole to the South Pole or a circle passing through the two poles. 2. Midday. 3. The highest point, as of power, prosperity, development, etc. adj.: 1. Relating to a meridian. 2. Relating to midday. 3. Relating to the highest point of someone’s power, prosperity, development, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French meridien, from Latin meridianus, from meridies (noon), from medius (mid) + dies (day). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:

Benito Pérez Galdós (translation: Gamel Woolsey); The Spendthrifts; Weidenfeld & Nicolson; 1951.



See more usage examples of “The beauty of the Marquesa de Tellería was still striking, though she had already passed the meridian of life.”Benito Pérez Galdós (translation: Gamel Woolsey);; Weidenfeld & Nicolson; 1951.See more usage examples of meridian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Neither genius, fame, nor love show the greatness of the soul. Only kindness can do that. -Jean Baptiste Henri Lacordaire, preacher, journalist, and activist (12 May 1802-1861)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate