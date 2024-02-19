

May 22, 2026 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

Delphian

laconism

Smithfield match

Parthian

Elginism



Statuary from the Parthenon, Greece, on display at the British Museum in London Photo: Dorieo / Wikimedia

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Elginism PRONUNCIATION: (EL-gin-iz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: Cultural vandalism: the removal or plunder of cultural treasures from their place of origin, especially for display in another country.

ETYMOLOGY: After Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, who took home Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other monuments on the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Earliest documented use: 1850.

NOTES:



That’s what Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, claimed when he stole sculptures from the Parthenon and other buildings on the Acropolis. At first, his plan was to make drawings and plaster casts of Greek monuments and sculptures. Then came a bolder thought: why make casts when you can take the originals? He later sold his collection to the British Museum, where the sculptures became known as the Elgin Marbles, or the Parthenon Sculptures.



You might think it’s never too late to do the right thing. Greece has long sought their return, but it keeps getting a “No.” The British Museum: proudly refusing to lose its marbles since 1816.



Maybe they should listen to Lord Byron:



Dull is the eye that will not weep to see

Thy walls defaced, thy mouldering shrines removed

By British hands, which it had best behoved

To guard those relics ne’er to be restored.

Curst be the hour when from their isle they roved,

And once again thy hapless bosom gored,

And snatch’d thy shrinking gods to northern climes abhorred!

The Earl of Elgin could have done other early work. The Earl of Sandwich gave us the sandwich, for example. See also other words that came with an



Many years ago, I visited the Tower of London, where the crown jewels are displayed, including the Koh-i-Noor, one of the world’s most famous diamonds. At the exit was a sign asking for donations for the upkeep of the jewels. I laughed out loud. One solution suggests itself: return the jewels. Or, if you insist on keeping them, sell one bauble and use the proceeds to polish the rest of the loot. If you ever said to yourself, “My grandpa went to [Location] and all I got was this lousy T-shirt,” well, you chose the wrong grandpa. And the wrong time to be born. The right grandpa could have packed real goods: sculptures, mummies, paintings, and what-have-you. If anyone objected, he’d say he was taking their cultural artifacts for safekeeping.That’s what Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, claimed when he stole sculptures from the Parthenon and other buildings on the Acropolis. At first, his plan was to make drawings and plaster casts of Greek monuments and sculptures. Then came a bolder thought: why make casts when you can take the originals? He later sold his collection to the British Museum, where the sculptures became known as the Elgin Marbles, or the Parthenon Sculptures.You might think it’s never too late to do the right thing. Greece has long sought their return, but it keeps getting a “No.” The British Museum: proudly refusing to lose its marbles since 1816.Maybe they should listen to Lord Byron:The Earl of Elgin could have done othery work. The Earl of Sandwich gave us the sandwich, for example. See also other words that came with an earl attached Many years ago, I visited the Tower of London, where the crown jewels are displayed, including the Koh-i-Noor, one of the world’s most famous diamonds. At the exit was a sign asking for donations for the upkeep of the jewels. I laughed out loud. One solution suggests itself: return the jewels. Or, if you insist on keeping them, sell one bauble and use the proceeds to polish the rest of the loot.

USAGE: “[Professor Liana] Theodoratou understands that many museums were formed on the basis of Elginism and art colonialism.”

Kaja Andrić; Should Finders Remain Keepers When It Comes to Looted Stones?; News Decoder (Paris, France); Feb 19, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I should dearly love that the world should be ever so little better for my presence. Even on this small stage we have our two sides, and something might be done by throwing all one's weight on the scale of breadth, tolerance, charity, temperance, peace, and kindliness to man and beast. We can't all strike very big blows, and even the little ones count for something. -Arthur Conan Doyle, physician and writer (22 May 1859-1930)





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