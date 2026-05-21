

May 21, 2026 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

Delphian

laconism

Smithfield match

Parthian



A horseman on a bowl Photo: PHGCOM / Wikimedia

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Tiny Dots 🌍 Langitude

Trace magnet home Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Parthian PRONUNCIATION: (PAHR-thee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to Parthia.

2. Delivered while retreating or departing, especially as a final remark.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Parthians, people of Parthia, an ancient region corresponding roughly to modern northeastern Iran. Earliest documented use: c. 1400.

NOTES: Parthians were expert mounted archers. Their specialty was firing arrows while in actual or feigned retreat, disrupting pursuing forces. The more familiar term, Parthian shot , is a synonym. Also see esprit d’escalier

USAGE:

Ian Williams; To See Ourselves As Others; The World Today (London, UK); Jan 2008.



See more usage examples of “[John Bolton’s] book is a Parthian machine gun salvo at the ‘Risen Bureaucrats’ of the State Department who defeated him, with their view that US interests are best served by recognising that other countries can have their own interests, and still be allies -- if you listen to them. Bolton famously did sticks, not carrots. And got diplomatic peanuts in return.”Ian Williams; To See Ourselves As Others;(London, UK); Jan 2008.See more usage examples of Parthian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Be thou the first true merit to befriend, his praise is lost who stays till all commend. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate