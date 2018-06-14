

Jun 14, 2018 This week’s theme

Monosyllabic words



This week’s words

wen

skail

slue

dree



Try AWAD Premium

An ad-free, paid edition of AWAD.

Monosyllabic wordsAn ad-free, paid edition of AWAD. Subscribe yourself or send a gift subscription A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dree PRONUNCIATION: (dree)

MEANING: verb tr.: To endure or suffer.

adjective: Tedious or dreary.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English dreogan. Earliest documented use: before 1000.

NOTES: The word is sometimes seen in the phrase “to dree one’s weird”, meaning to endure one’s fate.

USAGE: “Nobody could have thought that the death he was to dree would have been what it was.”

John Galt; The Annals of the Parish; 1821.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate