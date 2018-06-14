|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 14, 2018This week’s theme
Monosyllabic words
This week’s words
skail
slue
dree
Try AWAD Premium
An ad-free, paid edition of AWAD. Subscribe yourself or send a gift subscription.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dree
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To endure or suffer.
adjective: Tedious or dreary.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English dreogan. Earliest documented use: before 1000.
NOTES:
The word is sometimes seen in the phrase “to dree one’s weird”, meaning to endure one’s fate.
USAGE:
“Nobody could have thought that the death he was to dree would have been what it was.”
John Galt; The Annals of the Parish; 1821.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith