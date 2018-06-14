  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 14, 2018
This week’s theme
Monosyllabic words

This week’s words
wen
skail
slue
dree
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

dree

PRONUNCIATION:
(dree)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To endure or suffer.
adjective: Tedious or dreary.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English dreogan. Earliest documented use: before 1000.

NOTES:
The word is sometimes seen in the phrase “to dree one’s weird”, meaning to endure one’s fate.

USAGE:
“Nobody could have thought that the death he was to dree would have been what it was.”
John Galt; The Annals of the Parish; 1821.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The longest day must have its close -- the gloomiest night will wear on to a morning. An eternal, inexorable lapse of moments is ever hurrying the day of the evil to an eternal night, and the night of the just to an eternal day. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)

