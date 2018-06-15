  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 15, 2018
This week’s theme
Monosyllabic words

This week’s words
wen
skail
slue
dree
wale
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(wayl)

MEANING:
noun:1. A streak mark raised on the skin, as by a whip.
 2. One of the series of ribs in a fabric such as corduroy.
 3. A plank along the side of a wooden ship.
 4. A horizontal band or strip, for example, around a woven basket.
verb tr.:1. To mark with wales.
 2. To fasten or secure.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English walu (mark of a lash). Earliest documented use: 1024.

USAGE:
“The mere friction of the wales of my corduroy-covered chair were the only things holding me.”
Robert Olen Butler; The Hot Country; The Mysterious Press; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)

