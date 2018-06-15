|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 15, 2018This week’s theme
Monosyllabic words
Photo: Robert Sheie
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wale
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English walu (mark of a lash). Earliest documented use: 1024.
USAGE:
“The mere friction of the wales of my corduroy-covered chair were the only things holding me.”
Robert Olen Butler; The Hot Country; The Mysterious Press; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)
