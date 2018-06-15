

wale PRONUNCIATION: (wayl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A streak mark raised on the skin, as by a whip. 2. One of the series of ribs in a fabric such as corduroy. 3. A plank along the side of a wooden ship. 4. A horizontal band or strip, for example, around a woven basket. verb tr.: 1. To mark with wales. 2. To fasten or secure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English walu (mark of a lash). Earliest documented use: 1024.

USAGE:

Robert Olen Butler; The Hot Country; The Mysterious Press; 2012.



"The mere friction of the wales of my corduroy-covered chair were the only things holding me."
Robert Olen Butler; The Hot Country; The Mysterious Press; 2012.

