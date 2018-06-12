  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 12, 2018
Monosyllabic words

skail

PRONUNCIATION:
(skayl)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To scatter out, spill, or disperse.
verb tr.: To dismiss or to disband an assembly, group, etc.
noun: A scattering or dispersal.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of Scottish or Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1300.

USAGE:
“Everybody stood up. The whole congregation rose upon the seats, and in every face was pale consternation. At last the minister said, ... the congregation should skail: whereupon skail they did.”
Philip Hensher (ed.); The Penguin Book of the British Short Story; Penguin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I believe that in the course of the next century the notion that it's a woman's duty to have children will change and make way for the respect and admiration of all women, who bear their burdens without complaint or a lot of pompous words! -Anne Frank, diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)

