Jun 12, 2018This week’s theme
Monosyllabic words
This week’s words
skail
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
skail
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To scatter out, spill, or disperse.
verb tr.: To dismiss or to disband an assembly, group, etc.
noun: A scattering or dispersal.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of Scottish or Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1300.
USAGE:
“Everybody stood up. The whole congregation rose upon the seats, and in every face was pale consternation. At last the minister said, ... the congregation should skail: whereupon skail they did.”
Philip Hensher (ed.); The Penguin Book of the British Short Story; Penguin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I believe that in the course of the next century the notion that it's a woman's duty to have children will change and make way for the respect and admiration of all women, who bear their burdens without complaint or a lot of pompous words! -Anne Frank, diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)
