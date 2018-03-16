

British battleship HMS Dreadnought, 1906 Photo: US Navy/Wikimedia

dreadnought PRONUNCIATION: (DRED-not)

MEANING: noun:

1. A fearless person.

2. A battleship armed with all heavy guns.

3. A thick cloth.

4. A warm garment made of thick cloth.

5. A type of acoustic guitar with a large body and loud sound.

ETYMOLOGY: Literally “fear nothing”, from dread (fear), from Old English adraedan, ondraedan (fear) + nought (nothing), from naught, from na (no) + wiht (thing). Earliest documented use: 1573.

NOTES: Sense 1 is inspired from the 1573 English ship Dreadnought. Sense 2 & 5 are from the 1906 battleship HMS Dreadnought which had heavy guns. Sense 3 & 4 are from heavy garments worn on ships to protect from the elements.

USAGE:

Christine Merrill; The Secrets Of Wiscombe Chase; Harlequin; 2016.



See more usage examples of “Could he not see that the gullible young man they’d roped into this union had returned as a dreadnought?”Christine Merrill;; Harlequin; 2016.See more usage examples of dreadnought in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy. -James Madison, fourth US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)

[This quotation is unsourced.]





