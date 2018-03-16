|
British battleship HMS Dreadnought, 1906
Photo: US Navy/Wikimedia
dreadnought
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A fearless person.
2. A battleship armed with all heavy guns.
3. A thick cloth.
4. A warm garment made of thick cloth.
5. A type of acoustic guitar with a large body and loud sound.
ETYMOLOGY:
Literally “fear nothing”, from dread (fear), from Old English adraedan, ondraedan (fear) + nought (nothing), from naught, from na (no) + wiht (thing). Earliest documented use: 1573.
NOTES:
Sense 1 is inspired from the 1573 English ship Dreadnought. Sense 2 & 5 are from the 1906 battleship HMS Dreadnought which had heavy guns. Sense 3 & 4 are from heavy garments worn on ships to protect from the elements.
USAGE:
“Could he not see that the gullible young man they’d roped into this union had returned as a dreadnought?”
Christine Merrill; The Secrets Of Wiscombe Chase; Harlequin; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy. -James Madison, fourth US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)
[This quotation is unsourced.]
