killjoy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who spoils the enjoyment of others.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps from Old English cyllan (to kill) + Old French joie/joye (joy), from Latin gaudium (joy), from gaudere (rejoice). Earliest documented use: 1776.
USAGE:
“Too often the authorities have shared the misconception that corruption in sport is essentially benign. Worried about appearing killjoys, they have let it be.”
Bigger than Blatter; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 6, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Don't ask who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)
