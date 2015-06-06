  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 13, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
scofflaw
killjoy
killjoy
Photo: Zhu
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

killjoy

PRONUNCIATION:
(KIL-joi)

MEANING:
noun: One who spoils the enjoyment of others.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps from Old English cyllan (to kill) + Old French joie/joye (joy), from Latin gaudium (joy), from gaudere (rejoice). Earliest documented use: 1776.

USAGE:
“Too often the authorities have shared the misconception that corruption in sport is essentially benign. Worried about appearing killjoys, they have let it be.”
Bigger than Blatter; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 6, 2015.

See more usage examples of killjoy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Don't ask who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith