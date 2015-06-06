

killjoy PRONUNCIATION: (KIL-joi)

MEANING: noun: One who spoils the enjoyment of others.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps from Old English cyllan (to kill) + Old French joie/joye (joy), from Latin gaudium (joy), from gaudere (rejoice). Earliest documented use: 1776.

USAGE:

Bigger than Blatter; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 6, 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't ask who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)





