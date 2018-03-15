|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Mar 15, 2018This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
killjoy
sawbones
spoilsport
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
spoilsport
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who ruins other people’s enjoyment.
ETYMOLOGY:
From spoil, from Old French espoille, from Latin spoliare (to rob), from spolium (booty, skin, hide) + sport, from disport (diversion), from Old French desport, from desporter, from des (away) + porter (to carry), from Latin portare (to carry). Earliest documented use: 1801.
USAGE:
“The most common misconception about the Puritans is that they were uptight spoilsports.”
Ralph Young; Dissent: The History of an American Idea; NYU Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Beware the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world. -Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959)
|
