

Mar 15, 2018 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

scofflaw

killjoy

sawbones

spoilsport



spoilsport PRONUNCIATION: (SPOIL-sport)

MEANING: noun: One who ruins other people’s enjoyment.

ETYMOLOGY: From spoil, from Old French espoille, from Latin spoliare (to rob), from spolium (booty, skin, hide) + sport, from disport (diversion), from Old French desport, from desporter, from des (away) + porter (to carry), from Latin portare (to carry). Earliest documented use: 1801.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “The most common misconception about the Puritans is that they were uptight spoilsports.”Ralph Young;; NYU Press; 2015.See more usage examples of spoilsport in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Beware the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world. -Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959)





