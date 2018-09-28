|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 23, 2024This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Don Quixote
Don Quixote and Sancho Panza
Brussels, Belgium
Photo: Dennis Jarvis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Don Quixote
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who is unrealistic, naive, chivalrous, idealistic, etc. to an absurd degree.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1644. Sometimes the term is used simply as Quixote. The adjectival form is quixotic.
USAGE:
“Being a Don Quixote -- pursuing what other people say is a lost cause -- in our culture is tantamount to being a fool.”
Beverly Willett; I Was Falsely Accused and My Reputation Was Disparaged. I Don’t Regret Fighting Back; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Sep 28, 2018.
See more usage examples of Don Quixote in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)
