Jan 23, 2024
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Machiavellianism
Don Quixote
Don Quixote
Don Quixote and Sancho Panza
Brussels, Belgium
Don Quixote

PRONUNCIATION:
(don kee-HO-tee/tay, don KWIK-suht)

MEANING:
noun: Someone who is unrealistic, naive, chivalrous, idealistic, etc. to an absurd degree.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1644. Sometimes the term is used simply as Quixote. The adjectival form is quixotic.

USAGE:
“Being a Don Quixote -- pursuing what other people say is a lost cause -- in our culture is tantamount to being a fool.”
Beverly Willett; I Was Falsely Accused and My Reputation Was Disparaged. I Don’t Regret Fighting Back; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Sep 28, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)

