Brussels, Belgium Don Quixote and Sancho Panza Photo: Dennis Jarvis



Don Quixote PRONUNCIATION: (don kee-HO-tee/tay, don KWIK-suht)

MEANING: noun: Someone who is unrealistic, naive, chivalrous, idealistic, etc. to an absurd degree.

ETYMOLOGY: After Don Quixote, hero of the eponymous novel by Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). Earliest documented use: 1644. Sometimes the term is used simply as Quixote . The adjectival form is quixotic

USAGE:

Beverly Willett; I Was Falsely Accused and My Reputation Was Disparaged. I Don’t Regret Fighting Back; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Sep 28, 2018.



Beverly Willett; I Was Falsely Accused and My Reputation Was Disparaged. I Don't Regret Fighting Back; USA Today (Arlington, Virginia); Sep 28, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)





