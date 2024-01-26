  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 26, 2024
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Machiavellianism
Don Quixote
thespian
epicure
Momus

Momus
Momus Criticizes the Gods’ Creations
Art: Maarten van Heemskerck, 1561
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Momus

PRONUNCIATION:
(MOH-muhs)

MEANING:
noun: A carping critic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Momus, from Greek Momos, the god of censure and ridicule in Greek mythology. He was expelled from Mount Olympus for mocking other gods. In Greek, the word momos literally means blame or ridicule. Earliest documented use: 1563.

USAGE:
“Haigh’s music is optimistic and light-hearted. ... But Mozart is much more of a Momus, delighting in pointed, intentional mockery.”
Benjamin Katz; HAIGH: 6 Harpsichord Concertos; American Record Guide (Washington, DC); Jul/Aug 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Catch-and-release, that's like running down pedestrians in your car and then, when they get up and limp away, saying -- Off you go! That's fine. I just wanted to see if I could hit you. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian, television host, and actress (b. 26 Jan 1958)

