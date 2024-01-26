|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 26, 2024This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Machiavellianism
Don Quixote
thespian
epicure
Momus
Momus Criticizes the Gods’ Creations
Art: Maarten van Heemskerck, 1561
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Momus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A carping critic.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Momus, from Greek Momos, the god of censure and ridicule in Greek mythology. He was expelled from Mount Olympus for mocking other gods. In Greek, the word momos literally means blame or ridicule. Earliest documented use: 1563.
USAGE:
“Haigh’s music is optimistic and light-hearted. ... But Mozart is much more of a Momus, delighting in pointed, intentional mockery.”
Benjamin Katz; HAIGH: 6 Harpsichord Concertos; American Record Guide (Washington, DC); Jul/Aug 2013.
See more usage examples of Momus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Catch-and-release, that's like running down pedestrians in your car and then, when they get up and limp away, saying -- Off you go! That's fine. I just wanted to see if I could hit you. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian, television host, and actress (b. 26 Jan 1958)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith