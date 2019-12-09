|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 25, 2024This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Don Quixote
thespian
epicure
A statue of Epicurus (detail)
Sculptor unknown. Reconstruction by K. Fittschen
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
epicure
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A person with refined taste, especially in food or wine.
2. A person devoted to sensual pleasure.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus (341-270 BCE), who advocated simple pleasures and a calm mind (ataraxia). With time, his teachings were distorted as focusing on sensual pleasures. Earliest documented use: 1450.
USAGE:
“On a recent Sunday at Angel Indian, a new, mostly Punjabi restaurant in Jackson Heights, where the bill of fare happens to be meat-free, an epicure I had brought along for lunch declared that he didn’t much care for vegetarian Indian food. An hour and a half-dozen dishes later, I watched him jump up from the table to chase down a pair of women who had studied the menu taped to the front door before walking away, so he could urge them to return.”
Hannah Goldfield; Angel Indian; The New Yorker; Dec 9, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Like all weak men he laid an exaggerated stress on not changing one's mind. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)
