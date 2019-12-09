

Eponyms



A statue of Epicurus (detail) Sculptor unknown. Reconstruction by K. Fittschen



epicure PRONUNCIATION: (EP-i-kyoor)

MEANING: noun:

1. A person with refined taste, especially in food or wine.

2. A person devoted to sensual pleasure.

ETYMOLOGY: After the ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus (341-270 BCE), who advocated simple pleasures and a calm mind ( ataraxia ). With time, his teachings were distorted as focusing on sensual pleasures. Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE:

Hannah Goldfield; Angel Indian; The New Yorker; Dec 9, 2019.



"On a recent Sunday at Angel Indian, a new, mostly Punjabi restaurant in Jackson Heights, where the bill of fare happens to be meat-free, an epicure I had brought along for lunch declared that he didn't much care for vegetarian Indian food. An hour and a half-dozen dishes later, I watched him jump up from the table to chase down a pair of women who had studied the menu taped to the front door before walking away, so he could urge them to return."
Hannah Goldfield; Angel Indian; The New Yorker; Dec 9, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Like all weak men he laid an exaggerated stress on not changing one's mind. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)





