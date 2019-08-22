|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Aug 22, 2019
This week's theme
People who have become verbs
This week’s words
malaprop
nestorize
dewitt
The De Witt Brothers in Prison (detail)
Art: Simon Opzoomer, 1843
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dewitt
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To kill by mob violence.
ETYMOLOGY:
After brothers Johan and Cornelius De Witt, Dutch statesmen, who were killed by a mob on Aug 20, 1672. Earliest documented use: 1689.
NOTES:
Today’s word has a better-known synonym: lynch. While the word lynch is coined after the perpetrator of such extra-judicial killing (Captain William Lynch), the word dewitt is coined after people who were the object of such violence.
USAGE:
“As Lockhard in his papers says, ‘Had Mr. Campbell himself been in town they had certainly dewitted him.’”
Constance Russell; Three Generations of Fascinating Women; Longmans, Green; 1905.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:"Do you ever read any of the books you burn?" "That's against the law!" "Oh. Of course." -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)
