

Aug 22, 2019 This week’s theme

People who have become verbs



This week’s words

pythagorize

malaprop

nestorize

dewitt



The De Witt Brothers in Prison (detail) Art: Simon Opzoomer, 1843



dewitt PRONUNCIATION: (di-WIT)

MEANING: verb tr.: To kill by mob violence.

ETYMOLOGY: After brothers Johan and Cornelius De Witt, Dutch statesmen, who were killed by a mob on Aug 20, 1672. Earliest documented use: 1689.

NOTES: Today’s word has a better-known synonym: lynch . While the word lynch is coined after the perpetrator of such extra-judicial killing (Captain William Lynch), the word dewitt is coined after people who were the object of such violence.

USAGE: “As Lockhard in his papers says, ‘Had Mr. Campbell himself been in town they had certainly dewitted him.’”

Constance Russell; Three Generations of Fascinating Women; Longmans, Green; 1905.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: "Do you ever read any of the books you burn?" "That's against the law!" "Oh. Of course." -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)





