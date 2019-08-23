  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 23, 2019
This week’s theme
People who have become verbs

This week’s words
pythagorize
malaprop
nestorize
dewitt
aladdinize

aladdinize
Aladdin and the Magic Lamp
Note: The story was originally set in China
Illustration: Rene Bull (from the book The Arabian Nights Entertainments, 1898)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

aladdinize

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-LAD-uh-nyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To magically transport or transform someone or something.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of the story Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE:
“The latter too became so quiet and empty as to induce the sensation of having been Aladdinized to some ‘solemn and deserted’ street in Palmyra.”
Nick Yablon; Untimely Ruins; The University of Chicago Press; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It matters not how strait the gate, / How charged with punishments the scroll, / I am the master of my fate: / I am the captain of my soul. -William Ernest Henley, poet, critic, and editor (23 Aug 1849-1903)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith