|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 23, 2019This week’s theme
People who have become verbs
This week’s words
pythagorize
malaprop
nestorize
dewitt
aladdinize
Aladdin and the Magic Lamp
Note: The story was originally set in China
Illustration: Rene Bull (from the book The Arabian Nights Entertainments, 1898)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aladdinize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To magically transport or transform someone or something.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of the story Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. Earliest documented use: 1848.
USAGE:
“The latter too became so quiet and empty as to induce the sensation of having been Aladdinized to some ‘solemn and deserted’ street in Palmyra.”
Nick Yablon; Untimely Ruins; The University of Chicago Press; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It matters not how strait the gate, / How charged with punishments the scroll, / I am the master of my fate: / I am the captain of my soul. -William Ernest Henley, poet, critic, and editor (23 Aug 1849-1903)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith