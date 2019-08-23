

Aug 23, 2019 This week’s theme

People who have become verbs



This week’s words

pythagorize

malaprop

nestorize

dewitt

aladdinize



Aladdin and the Magic Lamp

Note: The story was originally set in China Illustration: Rene Bull (from the book The Arabian Nights Entertainments, 1898) People who have become verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



aladdinize PRONUNCIATION: (uh-LAD-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To magically transport or transform someone or something.

ETYMOLOGY: After the title character of the story Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE: “The latter too became so quiet and empty as to induce the sensation of having been Aladdinized to some ‘solemn and deserted’ street in Palmyra.”

Nick Yablon; Untimely Ruins; The University of Chicago Press; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It matters not how strait the gate, / How charged with punishments the scroll, / I am the master of my fate: / I am the captain of my soul. -William Ernest Henley, poet, critic, and editor (23 Aug 1849-1903)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate