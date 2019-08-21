|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Aug 21, 2019
People who have become verbs
malaprop
nestorize
Achilles gives Nestor the Prize for Wisdom (detail)
Art: Amable-Paul Coutan (1792-1837)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nestorize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To fill someone with the idea of being very wise.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Nestor, king of Pylos, who was the oldest and wisest of the Greeks and served as a counselor in the Trojan War. Earliest documented use: 1612.
USAGE:
“I must stop this sort of Nestorizing to myself and save it for the lecture platform and the press.”
Gore Vidal; 1876; Random House; 1976.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)
