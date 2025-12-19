|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 19, 2025This week’s theme
Fossil words
This week’s words
fettle
kilter
wreak
tenterhook
deserts
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
deserts
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something that is deserved.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin deservire (to serve zealously). Earliest documented use: 1297.
NOTES:
This word survives almost entirely inside the phrase just deserts, meaning punishment or reward that fits the deed. Despite appearances, this has nothing to do with cakes, or arid landscapes. In movies, after a lifetime of crime, villains often get their just deserts. In real life, they get elected.
The world may be in disarray, but at least we can keep the language straight:
desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to receive just deserts”
desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to desert the army”
desert (DEZ-uhrt), as in “the Sahara”
dessert (di-ZUHRT), as in “fat-free dessert”
dissert (di-SUHRT), as in “to speak or write at length”
USAGE:
“[Carol Burnett’s] favorites starred Jimmy Stewart, and ‘the bad guys always got their just deserts’.”
Julieanne Smolinski; Whatever Happened to Fun?; Harper’s Bazaar (New York); Mar 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You must protest / It is your diamond duty / Ah but in such an ugly time / The true protest is beauty. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)
