A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Something that is deserved.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin deservire (to serve zealously). Earliest documented use: 1297.

NOTES:

This word survives almost entirely inside the phrase just deserts, meaning punishment or reward that fits the deed. Despite appearances, this has nothing to do with cakes, or arid landscapes. In movies, after a lifetime of crime, villains often get their just deserts. In real life, they get elected.The world may be in disarray, but at least we can keep the language straight:

desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to receive just deserts”

from Latin deservire (to serve zealously)

desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to desert the army”

from Latin deserere (to abandon)

desert (DEZ-uhrt), as in “the Sahara”

from Latin deserere (to abandon)

dessert (di-ZUHRT), as in “fat-free dessert”

from French desservir (to clear the table)

dissert (di-SUHRT), as in “to speak or write at length”

from Latin disserere (to arrange, examine)