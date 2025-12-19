  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 19, 2025
This week’s theme
Fossil words

This week’s words
fettle
kilter
wreak
tenterhook
deserts

deserts
The Last Judgment, 1536-1541
Art: Michelangelo
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

deserts

PRONUNCIATION:
(di-ZUHRTS)

MEANING:
noun: Something that is deserved.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin deservire (to serve zealously). Earliest documented use: 1297.

NOTES:
This word survives almost entirely inside the phrase just deserts, meaning punishment or reward that fits the deed. Despite appearances, this has nothing to do with cakes, or arid landscapes. In movies, after a lifetime of crime, villains often get their just deserts. In real life, they get elected.

The world may be in disarray, but at least we can keep the language straight:

desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to receive just deserts”
from Latin deservire (to serve zealously)

desert (di-ZUHRT), as in “to desert the army”
from Latin deserere (to abandon)

desert (DEZ-uhrt), as in “the Sahara”
from Latin deserere (to abandon)

dessert (di-ZUHRT), as in “fat-free dessert”
from French desservir (to clear the table)

dissert (di-SUHRT), as in “to speak or write at length”
from Latin disserere (to arrange, examine)


USAGE:
“[Carol Burnett’s] favorites starred Jimmy Stewart, and ‘the bad guys always got their just deserts’.”
Julieanne Smolinski; Whatever Happened to Fun?; Harper’s Bazaar (New York); Mar 2024.

See more usage examples of deserts in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You must protest / It is your diamond duty / Ah but in such an ugly time / The true protest is beauty. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith