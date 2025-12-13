|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 18, 2025This week’s theme
Fossil words
This week’s words
kilter
wreak
tenterhook
Tenterhook
Image: H. Barns & Son / Wikimedia
Tenterhook frame with cloth
Photo: Chiome-gold / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tenterhook
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One of various hooks used for stretching cloth on a frame.
ETYMOLOGY:
From tenter (a frame for stretching cloth to dry during manufacturing), from tendere (to stretch) + hook, from Old English hoc. Earliest documented use: 1480.
NOTES:
The word is typically used in the phrase “on tenterhooks” meaning in a state of suspense or anxiety, like nerves pegged to a frame.
USAGE:
“The movement of a tiger around coal mines ... continued to keep forest officials on tenterhooks for the second consecutive day on Saturday.”
Tiger Movement Near Coal Mines; Telangana Today (Hyderabad, India); Dec 13, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)
