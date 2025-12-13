

Tenterhook Image: H. Barns & Son / Wikimedia

tenterhook PRONUNCIATION: (TEN-tuhr-hook)

MEANING: noun: One of various hooks used for stretching cloth on a frame.

ETYMOLOGY: From tenter (a frame for stretching cloth to dry during manufacturing), from tendere (to stretch) + hook, from Old English hoc. Earliest documented use: 1480.

NOTES: The word is typically used in the phrase “on tenterhooks” meaning in a state of suspense or anxiety, like nerves pegged to a frame.

USAGE:

Tiger Movement Near Coal Mines; Telangana Today (Hyderabad, India); Dec 13, 2025.



Tiger Movement Near Coal Mines; Telangana Today (Hyderabad, India); Dec 13, 2025.

"The movement of a tiger around coal mines ... continued to keep forest officials on tenterhooks for the second consecutive day on Saturday."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)





