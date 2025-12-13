  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 18, 2025
This week’s theme
Fossil words

This week’s words
fettle
kilter
wreak
tenterhook
tenterhook
Tenterhook
Image: H. Barns & Son / Wikimedia

tenterhook
Tenterhook frame with cloth
Photo: Chiome-gold / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

tenterhook

PRONUNCIATION:
(TEN-tuhr-hook)

MEANING:
noun: One of various hooks used for stretching cloth on a frame.

ETYMOLOGY:
From tenter (a frame for stretching cloth to dry during manufacturing), from tendere (to stretch) + hook, from Old English hoc. Earliest documented use: 1480.

NOTES:
The word is typically used in the phrase “on tenterhooks” meaning in a state of suspense or anxiety, like nerves pegged to a frame.

USAGE:
“The movement of a tiger around coal mines ... continued to keep forest officials on tenterhooks for the second consecutive day on Saturday.”
Tiger Movement Near Coal Mines; Telangana Today (Hyderabad, India); Dec 13, 2025.

See more usage examples of tenterhook in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. -Steve Biko, anti-apartheid activist (18 Dec 1946-1977)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith