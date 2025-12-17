|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 17, 2025This week’s theme
Fossil words
This week’s words
kilter
wreak
The Course of Empire: Destruction, 1836
Art: Cole Thomas
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wreak
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To cause or inflict.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wrecan (to drive out or avenge). Earliest documented use: before 1150.
NOTES:
When people wreak something, it’s usually havoc. Occasionally vengeance, sometimes destruction. The result might be a wreck, but it’s never “to wreck havoc”. It’s also used exclusively in the negative, as you don’t wreak peace or order.
USAGE:
“People with money to burn can buy their way up the ladder [in video games], hard work be damned. It seems hypercapitalism, having already wreaked havoc on the real world, has come for the world of play.”
Clive Thompson; Insert Credit Card to Continue; Mother Jones (San Francisco, California); May/Jun 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is often the cry extolled when morally questionable acts are advocated by those in power. -Chelsea Manning, activist and whistleblower (b. 17 Dec 1987)
