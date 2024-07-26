

Jul 26, 2024 This week’s theme

Look Ma, no affix!



This week’s words

gruntled

ept

ruth

reck

descript



Look Ma, no affix!



descript PRONUNCIATION: (di-SKRIPT)

MEANING: adjective: Having distinctive features or qualities.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin descriptus, past participle of describere (to describe), from de- (off) + scribere (to write). Earliest documented use: 1665. The opposite, more common affixed form is nondescript

USAGE: “And he had been staring at her that day, although nothing about her had been very descript until he got up close, and then everything was.”

Jennie Shortridge; Love Water Memory; Gallery Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will duly rise and make them miserable. -Aldous Huxley, novelist (26 Jul 1894-1963)





