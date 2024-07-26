  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 26, 2024
This week’s theme
Look Ma, no affix!

This week’s words
gruntled
ept
ruth
reck
descript

descript
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

descript

PRONUNCIATION:
(di-SKRIPT)

MEANING:
adjective: Having distinctive features or qualities.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin descriptus, past participle of describere (to describe), from de- (off) + scribere (to write). Earliest documented use: 1665. The opposite, more common affixed form is nondescript.

USAGE:
“And he had been staring at her that day, although nothing about her had been very descript until he got up close, and then everything was.”
Jennie Shortridge; Love Water Memory; Gallery Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will duly rise and make them miserable. -Aldous Huxley, novelist (26 Jul 1894-1963)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith