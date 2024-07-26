|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 26, 2024This week’s theme
Look Ma, no affix!
This week’s words
gruntled
ept
ruth
reck
descript
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
descript
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having distinctive features or qualities.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin descriptus, past participle of describere (to describe), from de- (off) + scribere (to write). Earliest documented use: 1665. The opposite, more common affixed form is nondescript.
USAGE:
“And he had been staring at her that day, although nothing about her had been very descript until he got up close, and then everything was.”
Jennie Shortridge; Love Water Memory; Gallery Books; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will duly rise and make them miserable. -Aldous Huxley, novelist (26 Jul 1894-1963)
