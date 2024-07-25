|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 25, 2024This week’s theme
Look Ma, no affix!
This week’s words
ept
ruth
reck
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
reck
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Care or concern.
verb tr., intr.: To care or concern.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English reccan (to care). Earliest documented use: 1150. The common affixed form is reckless.
USAGE:
“What little reck [King James] had of the faces he trod on in climbing from a pit of his own digging.”
Victor MacClure; She Stands Accused; Lippincott; 1935.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith