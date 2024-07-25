  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 25, 2024
This week’s theme
Look Ma, no affix!

This week’s words
gruntled
ept
ruth
reck
reck
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

reck

PRONUNCIATION:
(rek)

MEANING:
noun: Care or concern.
verb tr., intr.: To care or concern.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English reccan (to care). Earliest documented use: 1150. The common affixed form is reckless.

USAGE:
“What little reck [King James] had of the faces he trod on in climbing from a pit of his own digging.”
Victor MacClure; She Stands Accused; Lippincott; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith