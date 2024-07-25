

Jul 25, 2024 This week’s theme

Look Ma, no affix!



This week’s words

gruntled

ept

ruth

reck



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Look Ma, no affix! A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



reck PRONUNCIATION: (rek)

MEANING: noun: Care or concern.

verb tr., intr.: To care or concern.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English reccan (to care). Earliest documented use: 1150. The common affixed form is reckless.

USAGE: “What little reck [King James] had of the faces he trod on in climbing from a pit of his own digging.”

Victor MacClure; She Stands Accused; Lippincott; 1935.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate