Jul 24, 2024
This week’s theme
Look Ma, no affix!

This week’s words
gruntled
ept
ruth
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ruth

PRONUNCIATION:
(rooth)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Compassion.
2. Contrition.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English ruthe, from ruen (to rue). Earliest documented use: 1200. The common affixed form is ruthless.

USAGE:
“Gerda [feared] that her daughter, showing no ruth, might hurt others beyond repair.”
Lella Warren; Foundation Stone; Knopf; 1940.

See more usage examples of ruth in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Only the stupid steal from the rich. The clever steal from the poor. The law usually protects the rich. -Carsten Jensen, author (b. 24 Jul 1952)

