Jul 24, 2024
ruth
ruth
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Compassion.
2. Contrition.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English ruthe, from ruen (to rue). Earliest documented use: 1200. The common affixed form is ruthless.
USAGE:
“Gerda [feared] that her daughter, showing no ruth, might hurt others beyond repair.”
Lella Warren; Foundation Stone; Knopf; 1940.
