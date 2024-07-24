

Jul 24, 2024 This week’s theme

Look Ma, no affix!



This week’s words

gruntled

ept

ruth



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Look Ma, no affix! A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ruth PRONUNCIATION: (rooth)

MEANING: noun:

1. Compassion.

2. Contrition.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English ruthe, from ruen (to rue). Earliest documented use: 1200. The common affixed form is ruthless.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “Gerda [feared] that her daughter, showing no ruth, might hurt others beyond repair.”Lella Warren;; Knopf; 1940.See more usage examples of ruth in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Only the stupid steal from the rich. The clever steal from the poor. The law usually protects the rich. -Carsten Jensen, author (b. 24 Jul 1952)





