crusade PRONUNCIATION: (kroo-SAYD)

MEANING: noun: A zealous effort for an idea or cause.

verb intr.: To engage in a zealous effort.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of Spanish cruzada + French croisade, both ultimately from Latin crux (cross). Earliest documented use: 1577.

NOTES: The original Crusades were a number of military expeditions undertaken by European Christians against the Muslims during 11-13th centuries to win the Holy Land (modern-day Israel, Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt). Read about modern-day crusaders here

USAGE:

Manisha Sinha; The Caning of Charles Sumner; Journal of the Early Republic (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Summer 2003.



On his election to the Senate, [Charles] Sumner led a virtually one-man crusade in Congress for the repeal of this act. The law had led to the exodus of thousands of African Americans to Canada.
Manisha Sinha; The Caning of Charles Sumner; Journal of the Early Republic (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Summer 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are social creatures to the inmost centre of our being. The notion that one can begin anything at all from scratch, free from the past, or unindebted to others, could not conceivably be more wrong. -Karl Popper, philosopher and professor (28 Jul 1902-1994)





