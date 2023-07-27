

Words from religion A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exodus PRONUNCIATION: (EK-suh-duhs)

MEANING: noun: A large-scale departure or emigration.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin, from Greek exodos (the road out), from ex- (out) + hodos (way, road, journey), which also gave us odometer, electrode, diode, episode, method, and synod. Earliest documented use: 1000.

NOTES: Exodus is the second book of the Hebrew Bible (known in Christianity as the Old Testament) and contains an account of the Exodus, the departure of the Israelites from Egypt.

USAGE:

Richard Bienstock; Space Man; Guitar Player (New York); Feb 2020.



See more usage examples of “Then, at the same time, I’m seeing Venezuela, the country I grew up in, totally on fire. Literally. I’m seeing an apocalypse. I’m seeing a mass exodus of over 2,000 people a day trying to leave the country that I grew up in.”Richard Bienstock; Space Man;(New York); Feb 2020.See more usage examples of exodus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In any free society, the conflict between social conformity and individual liberty is permanent, unresolvable, and necessary. -Kathleen Norris, novelist and columnist (27 Jul 1880-1966)





